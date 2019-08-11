COLORADO, USA — It's the holiday season, the most wonderful time of the year.

And so to help make sure you make the most of it, we've put together this guide to make sure you know where to find Santa, the best places to celebrate the season and when to ship your gifts so they arrive on time!

Start making your plans now! From holiday markets to Christmas concerts, there's a lot going on in Denver and around Colorado this holiday season.

The 9NEWS Holiday Guide is always a work in progress. We'll be adding helpful links, recipes and Colorado-specific winter season events throughout the season, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Holiday celebrations

Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?

From presentations of "The Nutcracker" to a visit from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and tree lightings and outdoor celebrations, Colorado has no shortage of places to soak in the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving arrives late this year, on Thursday, Nov. 28, but you can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.

Shopping season

Getting the perfect gift for that special someone or the person in your family who is difficult to shop for can be stressful, but that doesn't mean picking out gifts can't be fun. Here are resources to help you navigate the holiday season in stores.

9NEWS Parade of Lights

The 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Colorado holiday tradition has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region. 9NEWS will broadcast Friday's parade, but you should consider coming to see the magic in person.

Holiday movie season

Would you rather spend your holiday season snuggled up under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate watching movies? Here's what will be on.

Christmas music

There's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by listening to the classics of Bing, Dino, Burl, Mariah, Barbra, Bublé, Mathis and Groban.

Denver's KOSI 101.1 and stations across Colorado provide us with 24/7 Christmas tunes and we gladly accept.

Food and recipes

Food is also a big part of the Christmas season. Here are some must-try holiday recipes.

Shipping deadlines

As you mail your greeting cards and packages, there are some important deadlines to consider before the end of the year.

The United States Postal Service's First Class Mail deadline is Friday, Dec. 20.

Christmas trees

From Rockefeller Center to Washington, D.C. to Castle Rock and Kremmling, massive Christmas trees are a festive sign of the season.

What would you like to see in our Holiday Guide? What part of the holidays in Colorado are you curious to know more about? Drop us a line at webteam@9news.com!

