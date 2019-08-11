COLORADO, USA — It's the holiday season, the most wonderful time of the year.
And so to help make sure you make the most of it, we've put together this guide to make sure you know where to find Santa, the best places to celebrate the season and when to ship your gifts so they arrive on time!
Start making your plans now! From holiday markets to Christmas concerts, there's a lot going on in Denver and around Colorado this holiday season.
The 9NEWS Holiday Guide is always a work in progress. We'll be adding helpful links, recipes and Colorado-specific winter season events throughout the season, so bookmark this page and check back often.
Holiday celebrations
Were you hoping to take your family or a special someone to a Christmas concert, musical or play this holiday season?
From presentations of "The Nutcracker" to a visit from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and tree lightings and outdoor celebrations, Colorado has no shortage of places to soak in the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season.
- Christmas shows and concerts coming to Colorado
- Where to find Santa around the Denver area
- Massive model train display in Granby will put you in the Christmas spirit
- America’s tallest digital tree to be featured at Denver’s Sculpture Park
- 10,000-square-foot Christmas installation to open in Colorado this fall
- 2 drive-through Christmas displays with 1.5 million LED lights each coming to Colorado
- Denver Christkindl Market returns to downtown Denver
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving arrives late this year, on Thursday, Nov. 28, but you can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS.
- Where to order Thanksgiving dinners to-go in Colorado
- John O’Hurley returns to host 18th annual National Dog Show on NBC
Shopping season
Getting the perfect gift for that special someone or the person in your family who is difficult to shop for can be stressful, but that doesn't mean picking out gifts can't be fun. Here are resources to help you navigate the holiday season in stores.
- Here are which stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving
- Best Buy reveals 2019 Black Friday ad with early 'Daily Doorbusters'
- Target unveils Black Friday 2019 ad with early 'Holideals'
- J.C. Penney reveals Black Friday ad, 'Be First in Line' gifts
- Starbucks holiday cups return with tasty holiday drinks
9NEWS Parade of Lights
The 45th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Colorado holiday tradition has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region. 9NEWS will broadcast Friday's parade, but you should consider coming to see the magic in person.
- Everything you need to know about the 2019 9NEWS Parade of Lights
- Here's how you can volunteer at the 9NEWS Parade of Lights
Holiday movie season
Would you rather spend your holiday season snuggled up under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate watching movies? Here's what will be on.
- Freeform's '25 Days of Christmas' movie lineup is here
- Lifetime will have 30 new Christmas movies in 2019
- AMC Networks unveils 'Best Christmas Ever' movie slate
- All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019
- Hallmark's Christmas lineup has 40 all-new original movies
Christmas music
There's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by listening to the classics of Bing, Dino, Burl, Mariah, Barbra, Bublé, Mathis and Groban.
Denver's KOSI 101.1 and stations across Colorado provide us with 24/7 Christmas tunes and we gladly accept.
- KOSI 101.1 turns on its 24/7 Christmas music
- Too early for Christmas music? Mariah Carey doesn't think so
- John Legend, Kelly Clarkson remake 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' to focus on consent
- Dean Martin's daughter slams John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' rewrite
Food and recipes
Food is also a big part of the Christmas season. Here are some must-try holiday recipes.
- The only green bean casserole recipe you'll need this Thanksgiving
- Festive, easy Christmas tree pull-apart bread
- Buttery Christmas 'spritz' cookies
- Biscochos, traditional Mexican cookies for Christmas
- Grammie’s Christmas Wreaths
- How to make peppermint Oreo truffles
- Easy, creative ideas to decorate cookies for Christmas
- Fact or Fiction: How drinking and diet affect your health
Shipping deadlines
As you mail your greeting cards and packages, there are some important deadlines to consider before the end of the year.
The United States Postal Service's First Class Mail deadline is Friday, Dec. 20.
Christmas trees
From Rockefeller Center to Washington, D.C. to Castle Rock and Kremmling, massive Christmas trees are a festive sign of the season.
- Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock
- New Mexico spruce begins journey to be 2019 US Capitol Christmas tree
- America’s tallest digital tree to be featured at Denver’s Sculpture Park this holiday season
- 250 permits to be issued for Christmas tree cutting at Golden Gate Canyon State Park
What would you like to see in our Holiday Guide? What part of the holidays in Colorado are you curious to know more about? Drop us a line at webteam@9news.com!
