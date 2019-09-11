COLORADO, USA — One of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out one of the many markets that pop up during the holiday season.

Unique, local and often handmade gifts and goodies can be found, making it a perfect way to cross some things off your holiday shopping list.

Here's a guide to some of the markets coming this year:

Dates: Nov. 15 - 17

Location: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: This is one of the largest holiday markets in the area. Shoppers can find hundreds of booths filled with art, jewelry, Christmas decor, wood, music, photography, toys and more. There is also a specific gourmet foods section with plenty of samples. Santa Claus will be at the festival every day as well. Admission is $14.50 for adults and $13.50 for kids 12-18 and for seniors. Children 12 and under are free.

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 29

Location: Foothills Art Center, 809 15th St, Golden, CO 80401

What makes it unique: The Holiday Art Market in Golden features local handmade gifts from more than 100 artists. You can find everything from ceramics to glasswork to painting to photography. Admission to the market, which has been running for 45 years, is free.

Dates: Nov. 21 - 23

Location: Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, CO 80206

What makes it unique: Find handcrafted holiday items, bath and body items, pottery, jewelry, specialty foods, clothing, antiques, herbal vinegars, seasonings and more at this annual market. Garden members get 10% off all purchases. During the market, visitors also get free admission into the gardens.

Dates: Nov. 22 - Dec. 23

Location: 1515 Arapahoe Street, Denver, CO 80202 (On 16th St. Mall, across from the Clock Tower)

What makes it unique: Skyline Park near 16th Street Mall is transformed into a German village full of music, food and gifts. Here, you can find handmade jewelry, toys, clothes, ornaments, food and more. Bavarian musicians also provide live entertainment to go along with the fresh, traditional German food and warm spiced Gluhwein, served in adorable keepsake mugs. The Denver Christkindl Market has regularly been recognized as one of the best holiday festivals in the country.

Date: Nov. 23 - 24

Location: Stanley Hotel, 333 E Wonderview Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517

What makes it unique: Local artisans from Estes Park and around the area will gather at the Stanley Hotel for this festive event. There will also be food and drinks available, provided by the Stanley Hotel and the Colorado Cherry Company.

Dates: Nov. 23 - 24

Location: First Plymouth Congressional Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, Colorado 80113

What makes it unique: By shopping at this holiday market, you're also giving back. Unique fair-trade, eco-friendly gifts made by artisans in extreme poverty around the world are displayed for sale. Your purchases help to support them.

Dates: Nov. 23 - 24

Location: Denver Mart, 451 E 58th Ave, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: This market features handmade items from small, independent businesses around the United States.

Dates: Nov. 29 - Dec. 1

Location: The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd, Denver, CO 80238

What makes it unique: The Shops at Northfield will be overtaken by craft vendors, food trucks, live entertainment and more for one weekend leading up to the holidays. The event will also feature holiday cocktails and beer and wine tastings. Entry into the bazaar is free but you can buy tickets that include unlimited tastings while you shop.

Dates: Nov. 30 - Dec. 1., Dec. 6 - Dec. 8., Dec. 13 - Dec. 15

Location: Denver Sports Castle, 1000 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

What makes it unique: Denver Flea has rebranded and will be moving their holiday market from Union Station to the historic Sports Castle building on South Broadway this year. They promise festive drinks, activities and unique gifts from hand-picked makers and artisans. A weekend pass is $5 or you can pay $10 for entry to all three weekends. There are also promotions for if you buy online or if you're one of the first to buy your tickets.

Dates: Nov. 30 - Dec. 1

Location: Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Boulevard, Denver CO 80211

What makes it unique: More than 100 local artists, jewelers, designers, antique collectors and food vendors will selling their work at this indoor holiday market in North Denver. Admission is free, but they will be collecting donations for North Denver Public Schools.

Dates: Dec. 6 - Dec. 7

Location: 1400 – 1500 blocks S. Pearl St, Denver CO 80210

What makes it unique: Enjoy horse and wagon rides, a holiday market with gift and food vendors, local merchant open houses, live music and a visit from Santa at the South Pearl Street Winterfest. There will be hot adult beverages for the grown-ups and hot chocolate and cider for the kids. The outdoor market will also feature a Christmas tree lot, holiday greenery and a farmer's market.

Dates: Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15

Location: 6th Street, Georgetown, CO 80444

What makes it unique: The historic mountain town turns into an old-fashioned Christmas scene with a European marketplace, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriage rides, museum tours, music, visits from a traditionally-dressed St. Nicholas, Victorian carolers and a daily procession of the Santa Lucia.

Dates: Dec. 7 - 8

Location: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont 80501

What makes it unique: This is the holiday market for foodies to attend. There will be more than 100 local food vendors serving specialty produces like fresh produce, specialty meats, baked goods, preserves, cheese, sauces, coffee, kombucha and wine. There will also be jewelry, woodwork and home goods for sale, as well as live music and free kids activities.

Dates: Dec. 7 and 14

Location: Main St, Minturn, CO 81645

What makes it unique: Visitors can purchase things such as gourmet foods, gifts, clothing, jewelry, handmade crafts, and fine art. There will also be carolers, visits by Santa, s'mores and more.

Dates: Dec. 8, 15 and 22

Location: EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St, Denver, CO 80205

What makes it unique: This holiday shopping party will take over the EXDO Event Center for three Sundays leading up to Christmas. It will feature local shops, food trucks, beer and cider tastings, themed activities and live music. Admission is free for the first two hours each night, then $5 after that (good for the whole weekend). Drinks can be purchased with tokens or via several packages available online.

Date: Dec. 8

Location: Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

What makes it unique: This holiday market has been connecting the Fort Collins community to the creative people making unique goods for the past two years. They focus on bringing shoppers a selection of products that are both high-quality and diverse.

Date: Dec. 11 - 15

Location: Larimer Square, 1430 Larimer Street, Denver, CO 80202

What makes it unique: For 5 days, around 40 curated local makers will be selling their goods on Larimer Square. A holiday pop-up bar will also be serving winter-themed cocktails and providing shoppers with live entertainment. Admission to the market is free.

Date: Dec. 13 - 14

Location: Cripple Creek Parks & Recreation, 128 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO 80813

What makes it unique: Visitors can buy items made by local crafters and enter to win some amazing door prizes. Decorated Christmas trees, which are available to buy via an auction, will also be on display. Kids can make their own handmade gifts, crafts, participate in a scavenger hunt, decorate gingerbread ornaments, ice skate and get their wishes in to Santa.

Dates: Dec. 14 - 15

Location: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

What makes it unique: This popular artisan market features more than 100 local artisans, crafters and DIY enthusiasts. There are also lots of workshops (like calligraphy 101, DIY wrapping paper and holiday embroidery) that attendees can sign up for and a scavenger hunt for a grab bag. Admission is free.

