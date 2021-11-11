Holiday Guide: Everything you need to know about the holidays in Colorado
From holiday markets to Christmas concerts, there's so much to enjoy in Denver and across Colorado this holiday season.
It's the holiday season, the most wonderful time of the year.
And so to help make sure you make the most of it, we've put together this guide to make sure you know what to cook for Thanksgiving, the best places to celebrate the season and when to ship your gifts so they arrive on time.
Start making your plans now. From holiday markets to shopping and baking and wrapping, there's a lot going to around Colorado this holiday season.
This 9NEWS Holiday Guide will continue to grow through New Year's. We'll be adding helpful links, recipes and Colorado-specific winter season events throughout the season, so bookmark this page and check back often.
: Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 25. Like all things in the past two years, the holiday might be a little different this year.
You can still count on turkey, stuffing, 5K runs, football and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on 9NEWS, which is returning with a full parade route through the streets of New York City.
: Giving back
While you're out grinding the shopping aisles trying to find the perfect gift or chowing down on some delicious food, remember: Not everyone is as fortunate. The holidays are the perfect season for giving back.
The 39th annual 9Cares Colorado Shares food drive continues the fall tradition of helping our neighbors in need. Funds donated to Food Bank of the Rockies help provide meals for families facing hunger in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, the Eastern Plains and the Western Slope. A $1 donation to Food Bank of the Rockies will provide four meals.
: Shopping season
Several retailers are kicking in their Black Friday deals before Thanksgiving and, like 2020, many stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Here are resources to help you navigate the holiday season in stores.
: Shipping deadlines
Supply chain issues have caused some shoppers to get started on their holiday shopping earlier than ever. Ahead of the holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service installed more than 100 high-speed parcel sorting machines across the country, including one here in Denver.
Before you take your list and check it twice, do you know the shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts arrive on time for Christmas? Here is a list of shipping deadlines to keep in mind if your want your package to be delivered before Dec. 25.
: Holiday celebrations in Colorado
"A Christmas Carol," "The Nutcracker" and Trans-Siberian Orchestra are back this holiday season for the first time since 2019. There are also new seasonal celebrations for the family at Gaylord Rockies, Elitch Gardens, Hudson Gardens and Lakewood's Belmar Park.
With tree lightings and outdoor celebrations, Colorado has no shortage of places to soak in the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season.
: 9NEWS Parade of Lights
The 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Colorado holiday tradition is the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region.
: Christmas lights
Show your fellow Coloradans the best lights in your neighborhood by uploading them to the "Near Me" section of the 9NEWS app. Your photos will be added to a statewide map highlighting the best places to see light displays around the state.
: Holiday television & movies
Would you rather spend your holiday season snuggled up under a blanket with a mug of hot chocolate watching movies? Here's what will be on.
: Christmas music
There's no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by listening to the classics of Bing, Dino, Burl, Mariah, Barbra, Bublé, Mathis and Groban.
Denver's KOSI 101.1 and stations across Colorado provide us with 24/7 Christmas tunes, and we gladly accept. This is the 20th year that KOSI has become Denver's Christmas music station.
: Christmas trees
From Rockefeller Center and Washington, D.C., to Castle Rock and Kremmling, massive Christmas trees are a festive sign of the season.
: Holiday travel
Before you head to Grandmother's house for the holidays, make sure you're prepared at the airport and on the roads so you can avoid unnecessary holiday stress.
: Food and recipes
Food is also a big part of the Christmas season. Here are some must-try holiday recipes.
- Green bean casserole
- Biscochos, traditional Mexican cookies
- Twice-baked potatoes
- Pumpkin pecan pie
- Peppermint Oreo truffles
- Grammie’s Christmas Wreaths
- Sweet potato casserole
- How to adjust your recipes if you're baking at altitude
- Tips for cooking the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
- Easy, creative ideas to decorate cookies for Christmas
: Holiday jobs
Whether you're looking for a full-time or part-time job, companies across Colorado are hiring for the busy holiday season.
Do you know of a business hiring for the holidays? Share the job listing with us. Some of the companies hiring this season include:
The 9NEWS Holiday Guide is always a work in progress, and we'll be adding helpful links, recipes, events and Colorado-specific Christmas-season events.
What would you like to see in our Holiday Guide? What part of the holidays in Colorado are you curious to know more about? Drop us a line.
