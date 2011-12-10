Visit these holiday markets to find unique gifts

Looking for a festive place to find unique holiday gifts? Try one of these markets taking place around the state this year.

COLORADO, USA — Hoping to find unique presents this holiday season? A local gift market is a perfect place to start your search.

Artisans sell a selection of locally and often handmade gifts and goodies. It's a place to find something that will surprise and delight even the most difficult-to-shop-for friend, family member or significant other.

It's also a fun way to get into the holiday spirit while crossing a few items off your holiday shopping list.

Here's a guide to some of the biggest markets coming this year:

Dates: Nov. 11 - 13

Location: Colorado Convention Center - Exhibit Hall B, 700 14th St, Denver, CO 80202

What makes it unique: This annual events brings together hundreds of local businesses selling everything from holiday décor to clothing and jewelry to food and wine. They also have holiday displays to inspire you as you decorate this year. Tickets for adults are around $17. Parking is available around the convention center, or you can park at Elitch Gardens and take a shuttle to the event for free. For the kids, Santa Claus will be in attendance and ready for holiday pictures.

Dates: Nov. 12 & 13

Location: Pearl Street Mall, 1303 Pearl Street; Boulder, CO 80302

What makes it unique: For one weekend, Boulder's famous pedestrian mall will be taken over by 80+ artisans. You can listen to festive music as you stroll through the booths with crafts, art and more.

Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

Location: Fillmore Plaza, Cherry Creek North, 105 Fillmore St., Denver, CO 80206

What makes it unique: Fillmore Street between 1st and 2nd Avenues will be blocked to traffic for more than five weeks to host a pop-up holiday market designed to be a one stop shop for all of your gifting needs. You can see the list of vendors that will be participating here - they include both local creators and small businesses from around the country that will rotate throughout the time the show is open. There will also be live music some of the days and festive drinks available.

Dates: Nov. 18 - 20

Location: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: This is one of the largest holiday markets in the area. Shoppers can find hundreds of booths filled with art, jewelry, Christmas décor, clothing, photography, toys and more. There is also a specific gourmet foods section that includes handmade things from the savory (meats, pastas, sauces) to the sweet (chocolates, honey, shortbread). Santa Claus will be at the festival every day as well. Admission, which is good for all three days, is $14 for adults and $13 for kids 12-18 and for seniors. Children 12 and under are free. A $1 coupon is also available on their website.

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 29

Location: Foothills Art Center, 809 15th St, Golden, CO 80401

What makes it unique: This historic Gothic Church in Golden, which is now a museum, is taken over for more than a month each year for the Holiday Art Market. It features high-quality local, handmade gifts from more than 100 artists. You can find everything from ceramics to glasswork to painting to photography. Admission to the market is free.

Dates: Nov. 18 - Dec. 23

Location: Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave, Denver, CO 8020

What makes it unique: This park in the heart of Denver is transformed into a German village full of music, food and gifts. Here, you can find handmade jewelry, toys, clothes, ornaments, food and more. Bavarian musicians also provide live entertainment to go along with the fresh, traditional German food and warm spiced Gluhwein, served in adorable keepsake mugs. The Denver Christkindlmarket has regularly been voted as one of the best holiday festivals in the country.

Denver Christkindlmarket 1/36

2/36

3/36

4/36

5/36

6/36

7/36

8/36

9/36

10/36

11/36

12/36

13/36

14/36

15/36

16/36

17/36

18/36

19/36

20/36

21/36

22/36

23/36

24/36

25/36

26/36

27/36

28/36

29/36

30/36

31/36

32/36

33/36

34/36

35/36

36/36 1 / 36

Dates: Nov. 18 & 19, Dec. 2 - 4

Location: 439 South Upham Street, Lakewood, CO, 80226

What makes it unique: Join Denver BAZAAR for a holiday shopping experience in Belmar for two weekends this season. There will be more than 80 vendors, fashion trucks and a holiday-themed pop-up bar. There's also an outdoor skating rink for a little more entertainment. Admission is free, but you can RSVP in advance for a chance to win $50.

Dates: Nov. 19 & 20

Location: Old South Gaylord Street, 1034 S Gaylord St, Denver, CO 80209

What makes it unique: For one weekend, Old South Gaylord Street in Washington Park will be taken over by 80+ artisans selling handmade goods in a festive atmosphere. There will be food, holiday cocktails and live music to add to the shopping experience. It's free and dog-friendly!

Dates: Nov. 19 & 20

Location: The Stockyard Event Center @ The National Western Center, 5004 National Western Dr, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: This market features handmade items from small, independent businesses around the state. It's free to get in, but they do take donations for a selected non-profit. Parking at the venue is $7.50.

Dates: Nov. 25 - 27, Dec. 2 - 4, Dec. 9 - 11, Dec. 16 - 18

Location: Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80202

What makes it unique: Held in the alley located next to the Dairy Block food market, vendors will gather to set up a European ski village-inspired shopping center. The booths will feature both Colorado and top national retailers. There will also be food and drink specials and holiday entertainment.

Dates: Nov. 26 & 27

Location: Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St, Denver, CO 80216

What makes it unique: More than 80 vendors will be at this festive, outdoor shopping extravaganza taking place over one weekend in the River North District. There will also be fashion trucks, live music, a holiday-themed pop-up bar, and DIY workshops. Admission is free, but you can RSVP in advance for a chance to win $50.

Dates: Nov. 26 & 27

Location: Highlands Masonic Temple, 3550 Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80211

What makes it unique: The larger of two holiday markets put on by Horseshoe Market this year, it will be an impressive gathering of creative makers and vintage designers. Organizers expect more than 120 vendors. Admission is free, but a $5 donation to benefit two local Denver schools is encouraged.

Date: Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 & Dec. 17

Location:

Nov. 26: Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake Street, Denver, CO 80205

Dec. 3 & 10: Denver Central Market, 2669 Larimer St, Denver, CO 80205

Dec. 17: Denver Sweet, 776 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203

What makes it unique: An eclectic mix of primarily Queer artists, creators, clothiers, jewelers, writers, musicians, and more are coming together for this pop-up event at three different locations around the city. A DJ will be spinning music and there will be drink specials. The events at Denver Central Market will also have cocoa and gift wrapping stations.

Date: Nov. 27

Location: Aztlan Community Center, 112 E. Willow St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

What makes it unique: This holiday market is designed to connect people in Fort Collins to creative people making unique goods in their community. They focus on bringing shoppers a selection of products that are handmade, high-quality and diverse. Entry into the market is free.

Dates: Dec. 2 & 3

Location: 1200 – 1900 blocks S. Pearl St, Denver, CO 80210

What makes it unique: First on Friday evening, you can help decorate their holiday tree ahead of the official lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Then all day Saturday there will be a holiday market with gift and food vendors, local merchant open houses and live music. There will be hot adult beverages for the grown-ups and hot chocolate and cider for the kids. The outdoor market will also feature a Christmas tree lot. You can also enjoy horse and wagon rides and a visit from an Olde World-style Santa both days.

Dates: Dec. 3 & 4, 10 & 11

Location: 6th Street, Georgetown, CO 80444

What makes it unique: Each holiday season, thousands of people come to this small town in the Colorado mountains to experience Christmas like it would have been 100 years ago. The historic mountain town turns into an old-fashioned Christmas scene with a European marketplace, roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn carriage rides, museum tours, music, visits from a traditionally-dressed St. Nicholas, Victorian carolers and a daily procession of the Santa Lucia. You can see the full event line-up and artisan list here.

Dates: Dec. 3 & 4

Location: Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane, Littleton, CO 80120

What makes it unique: About 50 vendors will be scattered over the street in front of Breckenridge Brewery's Farmhouse at their Littleton location. They will be selling everything from artisan foods, to vintage goods to crafts.

Dates: Dec. 3 & 4

Location: Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, CO 80501

What makes it unique: This is the holiday market for foodies. More than 100 local food vendors will serving specialty products like fresh produce, specialty meats, baked goods, preserves, cheese, sauces, coffee, kombucha, and wine. There will also be jewelry, woodwork and home goods for sale, as well as live music, a giftwrapping station and free kids' activities.

Dates: Dec. 10 & 11

Location: Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Ave, Denver, CO 80237

What makes it unique: Craft vendors, fashion trucks, live music, a holiday-themed pop-up bar and street food will take over three blocks of Belleview Station in the Denver Tech Center for one weekend in December. If you get chilly while walking around outside, they will have a heated beer garden to help you warm up. Admission is free, but you can RSVP in advance for a chance to win $50.

Did we miss your favorite market? Let us know! E-mail amanda.kesting@9news.com.