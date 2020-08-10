Holiday ornaments support Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund

The 2020 commemorative holiday ornament is 12th in a series.

DENVER — The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund has unveiled its annual commemorative holiday ornament.

The 2020 ornament is 12th in a series and commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote.

The Colorado Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion designs and adds a new commemorative holiday ornament to its collection each year. Proceeds go to support the nonprofit Governor's Residence Preservation Fund which works to preserve and provide education about the historic Colorado Governor's Residence at the Boettcher Mansion.

> Above video: An look at the holiday decorations at Governor's Residence in 2019.

“We are excited to offer a 2020 commemorative ornament which represents the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment giving women throughout the U.S. the right to vote,” said Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund Executive Director Coco Criste. “We invite people to order ornaments now as gifts for family and friends and we appreciate the support of the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, especially during a year like 2020 when our normal fundraising events were halted due to COVID-19.”

The United States Congress voted in favor of the 19th Amendment in 1919. Thirty six states were needed to vote in its favor, and on Dec. 15th, 1920, Colorado ratified the amendment.

The Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund said each its holiday ornaments are made in the United States of brass and hand-finished in 24-karat gold. The ornaments are packaged in a gift box with a hot-stamp of the image of the ornament created by Beacon Designs.

Ornaments may be ordered online for $35 at coloradoshome.org/gift-shop.

