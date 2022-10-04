USPS shipping deadlines: Important dates to know

As a reminder, the cost of a First-Class Forever stamp has increased to 60 cents from 58 cents.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The calendar may have just flipped over to October, but the United States Postal Service is already thinking about December.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced on Tuesday its 2022 shipping deadlines so packages may be mailed out so they arrive in time for Christmas.

For the 2022 holiday season, the USPS said it has made "temporary price adjustments." The changes are in place through Jan. 22, 2023 for both retail and business customers.

According to USPS, the price adjustments "are similar to adjustments in past years to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful holiday season" and will apply to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground.

USPS said its busiest time begins two weeks before Christmas, and customer traffic at post office locations typically starts increasing the week of Dec. 5.

USPS 2022 holiday shipping deadlines

Nov. 5 — APO/FPO/DPO USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO USPS Priority Mail Express Military service

Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service

USPS holiday shipping tips

Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate Boxes at usps.com/freeboxes.

Use Click-N-Ship at usps.com/ship.

Schedule a free Package Pickup at usps.com/pickup.

Mail and packages that weigh more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch thick using stamps or take them to a window clerk at a USPS post office location.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.