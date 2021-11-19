Leadville passenger train to run in winter for 1st time since 1937

Passenger trains are running in Leadville during the winter for the first time since 1937.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — The Leadville Railroad normally runs passenger train rides in the summer, but at 10,152 feet in elevation where it snows 150 inches a year, the train usually shuts down for the winter.

This winter, they're keeping the trains running.

Leadville Railroad engineer Bo Brandstetter said employees spent several years insulating passenger cars and putting heaters in so they could run passenger trains during the winter.

This winter will be the first since 1937 in which the passenger trains have run.

"We’re the highest conventional railroad on the North American continent," said Brandstetter. "And we’re going to run in the winter."

There are three passenger cars and a concession car that can carry 126 people on two-hour holiday train rides through the Colorado Rockies.

The train has been decorated for the holidays and comes with USB plugs and outlets to keep your phones charged.

A two-top table runs $145 while a four-top table will cost $290. Tickets can be purchased at LeadvilleRailroad.com.

