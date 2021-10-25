49% of Coloradans have already booked holiday travel, AAA says

The majority of Coloradans plan to take a vacation of three or more days during the 2021 holiday season — up from 26% at this time last year.

DENVER — Coloradans have already begun making their travel plans for the holiday season, according to new AAA Travel survey data.

Nearly half (49%) of those surveyed in Colorado will have their holiday trips booked by the end of October, said AAA.

"As the entire travel industry surges back to life, would-be travelers need to book early as they're effectively competing with other travelers for inventory limited by supply chain and labor-shortage issues," said Skyler McKinley, AAA's regional director of public affairs.

"We see it every year: The closer you get to the holidays, the more airfares rise. That's doubly true in this unique travel environment, so travelers should get their plane tickets by Halloween if they want the best rates."

The majority of Coloradans (52%) plan to take a vacation of three or more days during the 2021 holiday season — up from 26% at this time last year, according to the AAA Travel survey.

While the Delta variant has caused some traveler discomfort, of the 79% of Coloradans who report to be fully or partially vaccinated, 76% are confident the vaccine will protect them from contracting COVID-19 while traveling.

AAA said 69% of Coloradans feel comfortable traveling — up 30 points from this time last year, when vaccines weren't available. That's down from a high of 77% in Q3, following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases brought on by the Delta variant.

"By and large, this survey tells us two things: Coloradans are ready to travel again, but they realize that travel is more complex than it's ever been," McKinley said. "From getting a vaccine to wearing a mask to working with a travel pro, they're willing to do whatever it takes to make informed decisions and get back out there, especially as the holidays approach."

