Home Depot to hire 277 in Colorado for holiday season

The Home Depot joins a growing-list of companies hiring for the holidays in Colorado.

DENVER — The Home Depot has announced it will 277 workers in Colorado, including nearly 100 in the Denver area, for the busy holiday shopping season.

The home improvement chain said it will hire hourly associates for positions in customer service, helping to reinforce social distancing measures, freight and filling online and curbside orders.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at careers.homedepot.com/hiring.

Other companies hiring for the holidays in Colorado include Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas, Macy's, UPS and FedEx.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has announced it will hire 7,000 workers for the holidays, including 125 team members in the Denver area. In Denver, UPS is hiring 700 package drivers, 850 driver-helpers and 975 package handlers.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.