9NEWS is featuring a different town each Friday morning in December to help showcase the state's holiday cheer.

Today, we're talking about all things holiday-related happening around Arvada.

Claus and Effect Gift Giveaway: December 14

WHAT: For three years now, Jared and Charise Ellson have dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus to pass out free gifts to anyone who wants them. “It’s just the right thing to do”, they said.

This year, you can get a present at Abundant Life Community Church from 12p.m. 3 p.m. No admission cost or sign up necessary. You can even take a picture with the Big Guy and his wife!

They put on events for kids year-round. There’s an Easter egg hunt in the spring, and a back-to-school giveaway towards the end of summer. They already have gifts piled up in their closets and craft room in Arvada.

Most of the hundreds of gifts they will pass out are bought with their own money. If you’d like to help them, let them know.

WHERE: Abundant Life Community Church, 6520 Wadsworth Blvd, Unit 130, Arvada, CO 80003

MORE: Claus and Effect Facebook Group

Noel Christmas Pop-Up Bar: All December

WHAT: Pop-up bars have become a trend across the country, and Olde Town Arvada is getting into it!

RELATED: A bunch of Christmas pop-up bars are opening around Denver

For the first time, the back patio of The Bluegrass has been transformed into a holiday wonderland that welcomes kids. For the parents, or anyone 21+, there’s a list of holiday drinks to choose from like “Resting Grinch Face”.

On Thursdays, Santa will make a weekly appearance from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations are highly recommended, and you can buy tickets to various Holiday-themed events at the bar like snow globe making.

A Winter Clothing, Jacket, and Toy Donation will be held throughout the NOEL season for A Precious Child

WHERE: The Bluegrass Lounge in Olde Town Arvada, 7415 Grandview Ave, Arvada, CO 80002

MORE: Bluegrass Lounge website

Lagniappe and Annual Eggnog & Cider Competition: December 9

WHAT: Yeah…it’s pronounced lawn-yap, and it basically means you get free things. Businesses will stay open late on the 9th and thank customers with a gift if they make a purchase. You get an Olde Town commemorative ornament if you buy something from four stores.

Then there’s the competition. For $5 a person, you get a wrist band and souvenir tasting mug and test samples of cider and eggnog from over 20 businesses in Arvada. They’ll all convene in Olde Town. You’ve vote for a winner at www.oldetownpassport.com.

WHERE: Olde Town Arvada

MORE: Lagniappe Cider and Eggnog Competition Facebook Page

Skating with Santa: Dec. 21

WHAT: Skaters can hit the ice alongside Jolly Old Saint Nicholas during a fun-filled event on Dec. 21 starting at 3 p.m. All ages are welcome.

WHERE: Apex Center Ice Arena, 13150 W 72nd Ave, Arvada, CO 80005

MORE: Apex Center Ice Arena website

For other events happening in Arvada, click or tap this link.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS