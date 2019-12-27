COLORADO, USA — After the holidays, many people are left with a giant bag stuffed full of colorful wrapping paper, glittery bows and shiny ribbons.

While you cannot just throw most of it directly into the recycle bin, there are some places in Colorado that will collect wrapping paper to recycle.

RELATED: Get a cash gift for Christmas? Here are 6 smart things to do with it

RELATED: Santa back at the North Pole after the world tracked his journey

Wrapping paper will be collected from Dec. 26 – Jan. 31. Metallic paper, bows, ribbons, tissue paper and wrapping paper covered in tape will not be accepted. Look for the bin marked "wrapping paper." There is no fee for this service.

Wrapping paper will be collected from Dec. 26 – Jan. 31 in the compost bin. Metallic paper, bows, ribbons, tissue paper and wrapping paper covered in tape will not be accepted. There is no fee for this service.

Wrapping paper will be collected from Dec. 26 – Jan. 31. Metallic paper, bows, ribbons, tissue paper and wrapping paper covered in tape will not be accepted. Look for the bin marked "wrapping paper." There is no fee for this service.

Wrapping paper can be recycled at either their Arvada or Denver location. No metallic paper, ribbon, bows or tissue paper will be accepted. There is a $2 per car fee.

The city of Fort Collins does allow both wrapping paper and tissue paper to be recycled in curbside bins. The same items can also be dropped off at the Timberline Recycling Center. They ask residents to refrain from including metallic paper, ribbons, bows and glitter.

Any non-foiled, non-glittered, non-flocked wrapping paper can be placed in curbside recycling bins in Loveland. Tissue paper can also be recycled. Both items can also be dropped off at the Loveland Recycling Center.

RELATED: Tickets for Dillon Ice Castles to go on sale day after Christmas

RELATED: You can visit the North Pole without leaving Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories