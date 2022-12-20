Ice skating rink opens at Evergreen Lake

Get out your skates: Evergreen Lake is ready for ice skating this season.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The ice skating rink at Evergreen Lake officially opens for the winter on Tuesday.

The rink will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Jan. 4, except for the following times:

Saturday, Dec 24: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec 25: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec 31: 10 a m - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan 1: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Polar Plunge 12 p.m.)

After Jan. 4, rink hours are are normally Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shuttles will run every day during the Winter Break Schedule. The hours and days are subject to change due to weather and ice conditions.

The ice has to be 12 inches thick to open – and 16 inches to be groomed by a zamboni – which is the rink’s claim to fame, according to the Evergreen Park and Recreation District.

To check the ice conditions, call the skating hotline at 720-880-1391.

For more information, prices and directions, check out: evergreenrecreation.com.

