Immersive Nutcracker experience opening in Denver

DENVER — The creators of the blockbuster Immersive Van Gogh exhibition are opening a new Christmas experience in 11 cities.

"The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle" opens this week in Denver, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Nashville, Las Vegas, Phoenix and San Antonio, after having its world premiere in Toronto in 2021.

Immersive Nutcracker premieres Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Denver at 3900 Elati Street.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale "The Nutcracker and the Mouse King," The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic around the globe.

Set to the music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, visitors will experience a young girl's magical Christmas Eve journey through over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video.

The 30-minute, family-friendly immersive experience features animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers.

The projection features Nutcracker scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”

Ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the animations.

Tickets can be purchased at immersive-nutcracker.com.

