When to watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on 9NEWS this Christmas Eve

DENVER — It’s truly an iconic holiday film.

NBC will air "It’s a Wonderful Life" on Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. in all its black-and-white glory.

The 1946 movie, which stars James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore and Karolyn Grimes, has become a timeless classic.

"An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed," IMDB explains.

"It’s a Wonderful Life," which has a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, is filled with unforgettable quotes that still resonate with audiences today. Most notably, this one: "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

Also airing this Christmas weekend is the traditional 24-hour marathon of "A Christmas Story" on TBS and TNT.

