KBCO Studio C album on sale Saturday

The album has 18 new songs exclusively performed at the Colorado radio station's studio.

DENVER — I remember standing in line at Rocky Mountain Records and Tapes in the early '90s with hundreds of people, all lined up to buy a CD.

KBCO had invited touring artists into the radio station to play live on the air. The CD featured the best of those performances, and the proceeds went to charities.

This year on Saturday, Dec. 3, people will line up again, this time at Whole Foods stores, for the 34th edition of the KBCO Studio C album.

The new volume has 18 tracks with a variety of performers, including Tedeschi Trucks Band, Stephen Sanchez, Milky Chance, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Billy Strings, Matt Maeson, Margo Price, COIN, The Lumineers, Shakey Graves, Houndmouth, Cannons, Ripe, Caamp, Inhaler, David Gray, Allison Ponthier, and Father John Misty.

Just like in the early days of Studio C, the proceeds of the $12 CDs go to charities including the Food Bank of the Rockies and the Boulder County AIDS Project. Both organizations welcome the extra help because it's been such a challenging year for so many of our neighbors.

The KBCO Studio C CD goes on sale at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at five Front Range Whole Foods locations.

"During a year of increased need due to record-high inflation and a tripling of Food Bank of the Rockies’ food costs, KBCO and their listeners have answered the call and stepped up to help in inspiring ways," said Food Bank of the Rockies CEO and President Erin Pulling.

"Food insecurity can affect anyone at any time, and right now too many of our neighbors are being forced to make difficult choices between having enough to eat and taking care of other basic necessities," Pulling said. "By purchasing the KBCO Studio C CD this year, you are helping alleviate some of that difficulty. We are so grateful to the musicians, KBCO, and you: Because you care, Food Bank of the Rockies is able to continue to serve our community no matter the circumstances."

KBCO Studio C Volume 34

Tedeschi Trucks Band, “Soul Sweet Song” Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You” Milky Chance, “Colorado” Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, “Face Down in the Moment” Billy Strings, “Secrets” Matt Maeson, “Hallucinogenics” Margo Price, “County Road” COIN, “Chapstick” Lumineers, “A.M. Radio” Shakey Graves, “Ready or Not” Houndmouth, “Good for You” Cannons, “Bad Dream” Ripe, “Settling” Caamp, “Apple Tree Blues” Inhaler, “Cheer Up Baby” David Gray, “Sail Away” Allison Ponthier, “Hollywood Forever Cemetery” Father John Misty, “I’m Writing A Novel”

