King Soopers hiring workers for busy holiday season

King Soopers is seeking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — King Soopers announced it is seeking new employees as it readies for the holiday season.

The grocer said it is searching for workers for both in stores and across multiple business units.

King Soopers has begun holding hiring events and will continue throughout the month of November.

"Discover a fresh opportunity ahead of the holidays at King Soopers and join our team of associates," Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, said. "Whether you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed."

King Soopers said it offers resources, benefits and training to support its workers. The grocer said its average hourly rate is $17 per hour and over $22 per hour when comprehensive benefits are included.

For more information about virtual information sessions, interviews and events, visit thekrogerco.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.