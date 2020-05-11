When will KOSI 101 switch to Christmas music?

For the 19th year, KOSI 101.1 will change to an all-Christmas music format.

DENVER — Christmas music lovers, rejoice!

KOSI 101.1 has revealed the date and time of their annual switch to Christmas music.

This is the 19th year that KOSI 101.1 FM will change to an all-Christmas music format. The annual Denver tradition attracts over a million local listeners each week.

More than any other year before, listeners have been asking for Christmas music as a nostalgic stress reliever during the pandemic.

“We’ve had listeners asking us to change to Christmas music since Labor Day,” said KOSI Program Director Jim Lawson. “2020 has been a stressful year for everyone, and the time is right to help Denver feel good.”

So get ready for Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Mariah Carey, Andy Williams, Michael Bublé, Gene Autry, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Mathis, Josh Groban, John Legend and the hippopotamus song – 24 hours a day.

KOSI will make the switch:

Friday. Nov. 6th. 12 p.m.

You can listen to KOSI on the radio at 101.1 FM, online at KOSI101.com or on the free KOSI 101 app.

> Above video: KOSI plays Christmas music in March 2020 to relieve stress during pandemic

