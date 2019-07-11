DENVER — Christmas music lovers, rejoice!

KOSI 101.1 has revealed the date and time of their annual switch to Christmas music.

Friday. Nov. 8th. 4:45 p.m.

So get ready for Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Mariah Carey, Andy Williams, Michael Bublé, Johnny Mathis, Josh Groban, John Legend and the hippopotamus song – 24 hours a day.

This is the 18th year that KOSI 101.1 FM will change to an all-Christmas music format. The annual Denver tradition attracts over a million local listeners each week.

Helping to usher in the holiday festivities will be the Bear Creek High School Theater Company live in the KOSI 101.1 studio, performing “Welcome Christmas.”

You can listen to KOSI on the radio at 101.1 FM, online at KOSI101.com or on the KOSI 101 app for iOS and Android.

