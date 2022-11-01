x
Here's when KOSI 101 will flip the switch to Christmas music

For the 21st year, KOSI 101.1 will change to an all-Christmas music format.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Christmas music lovers, rejoice!

Denver radio station KOSI 101.1 has announced the date and time of its annual switch to Christmas music.

This is the 21st year that KOSI 101.1 FM will change to an all-Christmas music format. The annual Denver tradition attracts over a million local listeners each week.

So get ready for Bing Crosby, Burl Ives, Mariah Carey, Andy Williams, Michael Bublé, Gene Autry, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Mathis, Josh Groban, John Legend and the hippopotamus song – 24 hours a day.

KOSI will make the switch: 

Friday, Nov. 11, 12 p.m

Live at Park Meadows Retail Resort

You can listen to KOSI on the radio at 101.1 FM, online at KOSI101.com or on the free KOSI 101 app.

