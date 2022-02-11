KOSI 101.1 Radiothon benefits Ronald McDonald House on Thursday

The 2022 "Light the House Radiothon" for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver returns Thursday.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's official Christmas station is holding its annual Radiothon for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver.

The 2022 "Light the House Radiothon" will broadcast live from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, from the Ronald McDonald House in downtown Denver.

Listeners are encouraged to donate and become a “Ray of Hope” donor to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is acclaimed worldwide for their mission of offering a loving home away from home to families needing to be near their seriously ill or injured children while they’re being treated at area hospitals.

"We’re very proud to partner again this year and join our incredibly generous listeners to help assist families with housing while they focus on the health of their child," KOSI Program Director Jim Lawson said. "Without worrying about where to stay, where to eat, where to rest. That’s what Ronald McDonald House does, and it’s so needed."

KOSI 101 listeners can donate online to the Radiothon to help Light the House.

Donors who become a “Ray of Hope” Donor will be entered for a chance to win a $1,000 gift card from Cherry Creek Shopping Center.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Denver or to donate, visit KOSI101.com/Light.

