Are you prepared to get cozy with hot cocoa and cookies this holiday season?

Lifetime will offer over 1,000 hours of Christmas programming this holiday season including 30 brand-new movies.

The cable network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup will have 24/7 holiday movies, which began Friday, Oct. 25, through Christmas Day.

It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2019 New Film Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 25 - Sweet Mountain Christmas

Saturday, Oct. 26 - The Road Home for Christmas

Sunday, Oct. 27 - No Time Like Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 2 - Christmas Reservations

Sunday, Nov. 3 - Always and Forever Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 9 - Radio Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 10 - A Sweet Christmas Romance

Friday, Nov. 15 - Christmas A La Mode

Saturday, Nov. 16 - Christmas in Louisiana

Sunday, Nov. 17 - Random Acts of Christmas

Friday, Nov. 22 - The Magical Christmas Shoes

Saturday, Nov. 23 - Twinkle All the Way

Sunday, Nov. 24 - Christmas 9 to 5

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - A Very Vintage Christmas

Thursday, Nov. 28 - A Christmas Wish

Friday, Nov. 29 - Staging Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Merry Liddle Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 1 - You Light Up My Christmas

Friday, Dec. 6 - A Storybook Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Mistletoe & Menorahs

Saturday, Dec. 7 - Christmas Unleashed

Sunday, Dec. 8 - Grounded for Christmas

Friday, Dec. 13 - Christmas Stars

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Matchmaker Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 14 - A Christmas Winter Song

Sunday, Dec. 15 - Rediscovering Christmas

Friday, Dec. 20 - The Christmas Temp

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Love Letter

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Hotel

Sunday, Dec. 22 - A Date By Christmas Eve

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have also revealed their schedule of 40 brand-new Christmas flicks we'll be watching this season.

The first film in Netflix's 2019 holiday lineup will drop on Friday, Nov. 1.

