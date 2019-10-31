Are you prepared to get cozy with hot cocoa and cookies this holiday season?

Lifetime will offer over 1,000 hours of Christmas programming this holiday season including 30 brand-new movies. 

The cable network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup will have 24/7 holiday movies, which began Friday, Oct. 25, through Christmas Day. 

It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2019 New Film Schedule:

  • Friday, Oct. 25 - Sweet Mountain Christmas
  • Saturday, Oct. 26 - The Road Home for Christmas
  • Sunday, Oct. 27 - No Time Like Christmas
  • Saturday, Nov. 2 - Christmas Reservations
  • Sunday, Nov. 3 - Always and Forever Christmas
  • Saturday, Nov. 9 - Radio Christmas
  • Sunday, Nov. 10 - A Sweet Christmas Romance
  • Friday, Nov. 15 - Christmas A La Mode
  • Saturday, Nov. 16 - Christmas in Louisiana
  • Sunday, Nov. 17 - Random Acts of Christmas
  • Friday, Nov. 22 - The Magical Christmas Shoes
  • Saturday, Nov. 23 - Twinkle All the Way
  • Sunday, Nov. 24 - Christmas 9 to 5
  • Wednesday, Nov. 27 - A Very Vintage Christmas
  • Thursday, Nov. 28 - A Christmas Wish
  • Friday, Nov. 29 - Staging Christmas
  • Saturday, Nov. 30 - Merry Liddle Christmas
  • Sunday, Dec. 1 - You Light Up My Christmas
  • Friday, Dec. 6 - A Storybook Christmas
  • Saturday, Dec. 7 - Mistletoe & Menorahs
  • Saturday, Dec. 7 - Christmas Unleashed
  • Sunday, Dec. 8 - Grounded for Christmas
  • Friday, Dec. 13 - Christmas Stars
  • Saturday, Dec. 14 - Matchmaker Christmas
  • Saturday, Dec. 14 - A Christmas Winter Song
  • Sunday, Dec. 15 - Rediscovering Christmas
  • Friday, Dec. 20 - The Christmas Temp
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Love Letter
  • Saturday, Dec. 21 - Christmas Hotel
  • Sunday, Dec. 22 - A Date By Christmas Eve

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries have also revealed their schedule of 40 brand-new Christmas flicks we'll be watching this season.

The first film in Netflix's 2019 holiday lineup will drop on Friday, Nov. 1.

