Denver lights City and County building tonight

You can watch the virtual event beginning at 5 p.m Friday.

DENVER — The holiday season kicks off Friday evening when Denver Mayor Michael Hancock will flip the switch and turn on the lights at the City and County building.

It's a week earlier than usual, and instead of an in-person event, the lighting will be virtual only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. and will include music ahead of the lighting around 5:15.

9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights typically happens a week after the Light the Lights event, but won't happen in the traditional way.

Instead, the public will be able to view eight floats from the parade at locations throughout downtown Denver. The floats will be available for viewing for five weeks from Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 31 at locations including Denver Pavilions and Denver Union Station.

9NEWS Parade of Lights mascot Major Waddles will also be ready to celebrate the season at these downtown locations with hot cocoa and treats.

The 16th Street Mall, Denver Union Station, Larimer Square and the Dairy Block will be decorated with holiday lights throughout the season. Downtown Denver’s major landmarks will light up during a Grand Illumination ceremony on Friday, Nov. 27.

The Mile High Tree, which puts on a dazzling music and lights show, is also making a return to Denver for a second year, this time on the 16th Street Mall.

The tree will be lit up throughout the season for the public’s enjoyment and will be open for program viewings from 5-9:30 p.m. most Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5-8 p.m. on some Sundays. The program lasts approximately five minutes and will run approximately every 15 minutes.