Loveland valentine program begins stamping Monday

100,000 valentines are sent to Loveland each year to receive a special stamp and postmark.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Loveland is celebrating being the world's valentine capital for the 76th year.

The city's valentine re-mailing program — which receives more than 100,000 valentines every year — officially begins stamping on Monday.

Each year, volunteers mark valentine's with a specially-designed stamp and love poem, then ship them off to their original destination.

Also known as the nation's "Sweetheart City," Loveland's post offices and chamber of commerce receive valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries through the largest valentine program of its kind. The collector’s stamp and postmark will be stamped on every piece of mail that comes through the program.

To get the special collector’s envelope artwork and the special 2022 postmark on your special valentine, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed, larger first-class envelope addressed to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentines

446 E 29th St

Loveland, CO 80538

Once valentines are received, they are removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to the intended recipient.

International mail must be received in Loveland by Wednesday, Feb. 2 and all U.S. mail must be received by Wednesday, Feb. 9. Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible.

Northern Colorado residents can drop off their valentines through Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the following Loveland locations during normal business hours:

Loveland Chamber of Commerce, 5400 Stone Creek Circle

Mueller Pye & Associates CPA, LLC - 762 W Eisenhower Blvd.

Independent Financial – 935 N Cleveland Ave

Aims Community College - 104 East 4th St

Barnyard Vet & Pet Supply – 806 14th St SW

Earlier this month, officials unveiled the 2022 Loveland valentine card, collector envelope artwork and postmark as providing important deadlines for the Loveland valentine re-mailing program.

