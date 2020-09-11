Macy's to hire 350 in Colorado for busy holiday season

Macy's applicants often receive an offer the same day they apply.

DENVER — Macy's has announced it will hire 350 seasonal employees in Colorado in advance of the holiday season.

The retail chain said the employees will be hired to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

The positions will offer "competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, bilingual work environment, merchandise discount and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses," according to Macy's.

New this year, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone. Interested applicants are encouraged to view open positions and apply at macysjobs.com.

Macy's stores will also focus this holiday season on picking and packing contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.

Other companies hiring for the holidays in Colorado include The Home Depot, Lowe's, Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas, UPS and FedEx.

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s has announced it will hire 7,000 workers for the holidays, including 125 team members in the Denver area. In Denver, UPS is hiring 700 package drivers, 850 driver-helpers and 975 package handlers.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: How to Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.