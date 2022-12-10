Macy's holding Colorado hiring event Thursday

Nearly one third of Macy’s store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

DENVER — Macy's will hold a national hiring event on Thursday to secure thousands of employees in advance of the holiday shopping season.

The retail chain said employees will be hired to fill full-time and part-time positions at stores and supply centers.

The hiring event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Interested candidates can apply online at macysJOBS.com or stop by in person at a Macy's store across the country.

Macy's said that in 2021, more than 10,300 seasonal workers earned permanent positions. Nearly one third of Macy’s store leadership started their careers at Macy’s during the holiday season.

“With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy’s, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season,” said Danielle Kirgan, Macy’s, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer.

“Whether you are looking to earn extra money for the holidays or start a career in retail, we are excited to offer more than 41,000 opportunities to join our amazing team and shape the future of retail.”

