Mannheim Steamroller bringing Christmas tour to Colorado

LOVELAND, Colo. — The joyous and exhilarating sounds of Mannheim Steamroller will be heard in Colorado once again.

Mannheim Steamroller will bring its 2023 Christmas tour to Colorado this autumn as creator and founder Chip Davis celebrates more than 35 years of touring.

The hallmark tour from Mannheim Steamroller will stop at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m. at BudweiserEventsCenter.com and are available for purchase in-person at the Budweiser Events Center box office.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Davis said.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Budweiser Event Center, which is turning 20 years old this year, is getting a new name this autumn. The arena will be renamed Blue Arena.

Blue Federal Credit Union announced it will take over the naming rights of the northern Colorado arena in October at the expiration of the current contract with Larimer County. The facility will be renamed Blue Arena with a 10-year naming rights agreement.

Budweiser Events Center will retain its name until the current contract expires on Sept. 30.

Founded in 1951 for personnel at Cheyenne's F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Blue Federal Credit Union operates six Wyoming locations, 14 Colorado locations and serves members worldwide.

Budweiser Events Center seats more than 6,000 fans for sporting events and up to 8,000 at concerts. It is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, concerts, family shows, graduations and Larimer County’s PRCA Rodeo.

