'Merry Christmas One And All': Mariah Carey announces holiday concert in Denver

The Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced the return of her Christmas extravaganza.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Queen of Christmas is ready to celebrate with Colorado.

Mariah Carey announced the return of her Christmas tour Monday morning with 13 dates across the United States.

The "Merry Christmas One And All!" tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Other stops include Los Angeles, Montreal, Chicago, and more before wrapping up on Dec. 17 at Madison Square Garden.

Concert promoter Live Nation said these live shows will be Mariah Carey's exclusive Christmas concerts for this holiday season.

"This festive event is a celebration of the global superstar's timeless collection of holiday classics including the record-breaking mega-hit, 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' and fan favorite chart toppers," Live Nation said in a statement.

Tickets to shows will be available via several presales beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. local time ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

MARIAH CAREY - MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL!

Wed Nov 15 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Casino

Fri Nov 17 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl^

Tue Nov 21 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Fri Nov 24 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Mon Nov 27 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena^

Wed Nov 29 | Montreal, QC | Centre Bell^

Fri Dec 01 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sun Dec 03 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Tue Dec 05 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Mon Dec 11 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Wed Dec 13 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Fri Dec 15 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Dec 17 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion. Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.