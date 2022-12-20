Marley Brothers announce Red Rocks concert

Children of the late Bob Marley will perform at Colorado's most iconic amphitheatre.

DENVER — Five children of the late Bob Marley will team up for two concerts at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Featuring Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Ky-Mani Marley and Julian Marley, The Marley Brothers will perform Wednesday, April 19, and Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Sean Paul and Protoje will provide support on Wednesday.

Steel Pulse, Lee “Scratch” Perry Tribute ft. Mykal Rose and the Subatomic Soundsystem are the openers on Thursday.

General ticket sales for the all-ages April concerts begin Friday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $70 to $150 plus service fees.

Red Rocks' concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Denver Arts & Venues said it will use the winter offseason to make some improvements around the venue. The projects will impact entrances and access to the amphitheater through April 2023.

The Red Rocks Visitor Center will be closed while under construction this winter, but the Trading Post will remain open.

Over the winter, access to the amphitheater will be limited to the North Trail and East Stairs entrances. Park trails will remain open.

