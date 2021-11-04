America’s tallest digital tree returning to Denver

The "Mile High Tree" will feature free nightly light shows choreographed to holiday music.

DENVER — North America's tallest digital tree is making a return to downtown Denver this holiday season.

The Mile High Tree, a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure will once again feature dynamic light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country.

This holiday season, the giant tree will appear for a second-straight year on the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street. The digital tree was first installed at Sculpture Park in downtown Denver in 2019.

This year's music and lights program lasts about five minutes and will run approximately every 15 minutes using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights.

The Mile High Tree will be lit up nightly from Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., said Visit Denver. Entry to see the tree is free and open to the public.

The tree was created by ILMEX Illumination, a decorative lighting production company in Spain. Madrid-based Brut Deluxe handled the lighting design using pixel-mapping technology.

Visit Denver said there are a variety of parking lots open to the public located in close walking distance to the Mile High Tree:

1627 California Street Parking Garage

Stout Street & 14th Street Parking Lot

California Street & 14th Street Parking Lot

1785 Glenarm Place Parking Lot

Denver Pavilions Surface Parking Lots

Colorado Convention Center Parking Garage

