Mile High Tree returning to Denver for holiday season

The 110-foot pixel LED tree will have a new home along the 16th Street Mall.

DENVER — The Mile High Tree is making a return to downtown Denver for the holiday season, this time along the 16th Street Mall.

The seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure will once again feature dynamic light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country, according to Visit Denver.

Installation of the Mile High Tree is currently in progress along the 16th Street Mall at Welton Street and is scheduled for completion by Friday, Nov. 13, Visit Denver said.

The Mile High Tree will be lit up nightly from Friday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 2.

This year's music and lights program lasts about five minutes and will run approximately every 15 minutes using pixel mapping technology through 60,000 LED lights. Visit Denver said the tree will be open for program viewing from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. most Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and some Sundays. A full list of open dates can be found here.

When the tree is not open to the public, visitors can still enjoy the tree's programmed lights without music from the perimeter of the tree lot, Visit Denver said.

This year, organizers have adjusted the program to offer a socially-distanced experience that will comply with COVID-19 capacity and safety standards, as well as hours that adhere the city's "Home By 10" order.

Other COVID-19 safety measures in place:

Face masks must be worn by staff and guests at all times.

Pods of guests will be limited to no more than five people (pods can consist between one and five people).

Strict social distancing measures will be in place to keep pods of people at least 6 feet apart from one another. There will be social distance markers set up inside the perimeter of the tree lot to ensure this successfully takes place.

There will be no eating or drinking while inside the tree.

Guests are not allowed to touch the tree or climb up on the structure.

Security staff will be monitoring the tree 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Guests who are not following the safety measures will be asked to leave.

This will be the second year the tree has illuminated downtown Denver during the holiday season. Last year, the installation was placed at Sculpture Park at the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

The Mile High Tree is a partnership between Visit Denver, the Tourism Improvement District and the City and County of Denver.