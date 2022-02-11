America’s tallest digital tree returning to Denver

The Mile High Tree will feature free nightly light shows choreographed to holiday music.

DENVER — America's tallest digital tree is making a return to downtown Denver this holiday season.

The Mile High Tree — a seven-story tall, 39-foot diameter conical structure — will feature light shows choreographed to multi-cultural holiday music on the tallest pixel LED technology tree in the country.

The tree stands 10 feet taller than the tree in Rockefeller Center and contains 60,000 LED lights.

This holiday season, the giant tree has moved to Denver's Civic Center Park. The tree will be set up next to Denver Christkindlmarket, the city's German holiday market, near the City and County Building.

The Mile High Tree was first installed at Sculpture Park in Denver in 2019. The tree moved to the 16th Street Mall in 2020 and 2021.

The Mile High Tree will be lit up nightly from Friday, Nov. 18 through Saturday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., said Visit Denver. Entry to see the tree is free and open to the public.

The tree was created by ILMEX Illumination, a decorative lighting production company in Spain. Madrid-based Brut Deluxe handled the lighting design using pixel-mapping technology.

"The Mile High Tree remains the tallest art installation in the history of our city as well as a perfect community centerpiece for bringing people of all cultures together for seasonal celebrations," Visit Denver President and CEO Richard W. Scharf said.

"This has become an iconic attraction on the Denver skyline each holiday season, not to mention a new holiday tradition, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect location than Civic Center Park to collaborate with our partners at the City, the Civic Center Conservancy and the German American Chamber of Commerce - Colorado Chapter."

