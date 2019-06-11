GRANBY, Colo. — Christmas the Moffat Road Railroad Museum in Granby has Christmas on display all year long — but at 1/48 scale.

Owner Dave Naples said the museums model train display has five trains that roll through a winter wonderland of shops, small model people and even two working ski lifts all decorated with a Christmas theme.

"There are 150 buildings, about 400 figures [and] two dozen operating accessories," Naples said.

The display is shown year-round on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The building and museum will be decorated with lights and be open five days a week from Nov. 29 to Jan. 10.

The display is located at 555 CR 574 in Granby. Granby is about 86 miles northwest of Denver.

There are several trains that can run the tracks, including the Polar Express and Hogwarts Express trains. Some replicate historic locomotives and are historic in their own right.

KUSA

"There are 30 or 40 1930s-1950s vintage locomotives and trains on the layout at any given time, Naples said.

The model train display has been around for 11 years and attracts hundreds of tourists each year looking to see Colorado’s largest permanent Christmas model train display.

"It's almost 2,000 square feet,”’ Naples said.

> Click/tap here for more information on the Moffat Road Railroad Museum.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories