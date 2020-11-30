National Retail Federation expects strong finish to the holiday season

NRF found that 59% of shoppers surveyed started shopping in early November.

COLORADO, USA — The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects "a strong finish to the holiday season," with sales numbers expected to be much higher than projected several months ago.

Holiday sales during November and December are expected to increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019, to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion nationwide. This is a 3.5% increase in average holiday sales over the past five years.

“Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year," NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. "We expect a strong finish to the holiday season and will continue to work with municipal and state officials to keep retailers open and the economy moving forward at this critical time.”

NRF expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase between 20% and 30% to between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion, up from $168.7 billion last year.

