USPS unveils new holiday season stamps at Colorado post office

The U.S. Postal Service held a big winter celebration in Breckenridge to reveal their 2023 holiday stamps.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The newest holiday season stamps have arrived.

The U.S. Postal Service held a dedication ceremony at the Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge for new snow globe stamps.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said the four new snow globe stamps celebrate the spirit of the holidays.

The four new holiday stamps include a Santa, a reindeer, a Christmas tree and snowman all set in snow globes. The booklet includes 20 stamps, five each of the four designs.

USPS said over the years, snow globes have been called by many names — snow dome, water globe and snowfall weight, among others — but the most widely used name today is snow globe.

"Beloved by children and adults alike, snow globes can be miniature worlds of white, kitschy souvenirs of memories made or tiny works of art caught in a whirling microcosm," USPS said in a statement.

Stamp artist Gregory Manchess was at the Breckenridge dedication ceremony, showing his latest work to a big audience, even if that work is very small. Manchess' paintings have been put onto the new stamps.

"I get to tell people, if you go to the post office, you’ll see my artwork, but it’s very tiny," Manchess said.

The Summit High School Choir sang holiday songs at the ceremony, while people ice skated and when the stamps were shown to a crowd of several hundred people.

"It’s a very big deal the stamp program from the Postal Service really tells the story of our country and really features the cultural moments of our country," USPS VP of Marketing Shelia Holman said at the celebration. "We want to celebrate that and we want to make a big deal out of it."

"The theme is snow globes and so what better place to do a dedication for that topic than beautiful Breckenridge, Colorado, and an ice rink," said Holman.

"Snow globes cause wonder," said Harry Rinker, author of a book about snow globes and noted antiques writer. "Every shake is different and each time a globe is shaken, it is the beginning of a new adventure. Shaking a snow globe is an opportunity to relive a multitude of childhood, winter, and winter holiday memories."

The snow globes stamps are being issued as Forever stamps, which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, 844-737-7826, by mail at USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

