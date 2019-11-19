GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Next year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado. U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday a tree will be cut from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre or Gunnison National Forest to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in 2020.

Spokeswoman Kim Phillips told The Daily Sentinel that a formal announcement will be made Friday, and she declined to provide further details.

Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

This year’s tree is a 60-foot (18-meter) blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico.

The Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012, a 73-foot (22-meter) Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.

