Nordstrom is hiring this holiday season in Colorado

New employees will help Nordstrom deliver a festive and joyful holiday experience.

DENVER — Nordstrom is hiring for seasonal and regular positions in preparation of the busy holiday shopping season.

The retailer said it hopes to hire 28,600 seasonal and regular employees across the United States and Canada this autumn, including at least 80 workers Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Colorado.

Nordstrom said employees joining this holiday season are eligible for up to $650 in incentive pay. Overnight store employees will receive premium pay. Nordstrom said it also offers a merchandise discount of 20% and benefits such as medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and more.

Nordstrom will be hosting hiring events at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores on Friday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All available positions by store location are posted at careers.nordstrom.com.

Others hiring this holiday season include Target, Walmart, King Soopers, Macy's, USPS, UPS and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's.

Because of the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October, UPS said it expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationally. UPS said it aims to hire 2,455 seasonal workers in Denver.

Target will hire 100,000 seasonal team members in its stores across the country., including 2,400 in Denver. Macy's announced it will hire more than 600 employees in Colorado.

