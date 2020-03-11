55-foot Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock

Over the next few weeks, thousands of lights and ornaments will be added to the 55-foot tall tree.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Although November has only just begun, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets of Castle Rock.

The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree arrived Tuesday morning via flatbed truck from northern California.

Selected from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest as part of a forest manicuring project, the tree was near the end of its lifespan and is part of a forest process that frees up forest space for smaller trees and keeps the forest healthy.

Outlets at Castle Rock said multiple white fir trees were planted in its place.

The tree stands more than 10 feet taller than the big blue bear at the Denver Convention Center.

While it may seem early for the tree's arrival, Outlets at Castle Rock said it takes multiple weeks to trim such a large tree.

Over the next few weeks, more than 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments and bows will be added in preparation for its lighting by Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Outlets of Castle Rock said the Christmas tree will remain at the center through the end of the year.

