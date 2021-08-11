55-foot Christmas tree arrives at Outlets at Castle Rock

Santa will be lighting the 55-foot-tall Christmas tree at Outlets at Castle Rock on Saturday.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Outlets at Castle Rock.

The center’s 55-foot white fir Christmas tree has arrived via flatbed truck from northern California.

Selected from the Shasta-Trinity National Forest as part of a forest manicuring project, the tree was near the end of its lifespan and is part of a forest process that frees up forest space for smaller trees and keeps the forest healthy.

The tree stands more than 10 feet taller than the big blue bear at the Denver Convention Center. Although it might seem early for the tree's arrival, Outlets at Castle Rock said it takes many days to trim such a large tree.

More than 8,000 lights and 5,000 ornaments and bows will be added in preparation for the lighting on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Outlets at Castle Rock said its tree-lighting ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a live band performance followed by a moment to honor local first responders. Santa will make his debut appearance for the holiday season accompanied by his good friends, the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders.

After the tree lighting countdown, guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind fireworks show with a performance by Grammy Award-winning country music artist CAM.

Outlets at Castle Rock said the Christmas tree will remain at the center through the end of the year.

