Here's how you can volunteer at the 9NEWS Parade of Lights

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights will return for a 47th year as a one-night event in downtown Denver.

DENVER — Colorado's brightest holiday tradition returns in December and you can be part of the magic.

Volunteers are needed to help out with the 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights, which will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region.

Every year more than 500 volunteers make the parade happen. Volunteer positions include costume characters, helium balloon handlers, parade production assistance and more.

If you've ever wanted to be an elf, fish, toy soldier, gift box or to hold a huge balloon, apply for a volunteer position online.

Denver Parade of Lights positions:

Balloon Handler (ages 18 and up)

Banner Carrier (ages 14 and up)

Costumed Character (ages 11 and up)

Costume Assistant (ages 16 and up)

Costume Room Support (ages 16 and up)

Grandstand Ambassador (ages 15 and up)

Grandstand Captain (ages 21 and up)

Reserve Volunteer (ages 11 and up)

For questions you can call 303-840-0045 or email volunteers@denverparadeoflights.com.

The parade will begin in front of the spectacularly-lit Denver City and County Building before snaking through downtown Denver on a two-mile parade route.

The holiday parade, which is free to attend, will have more than 40 illuminated floats, helium-filled character balloons, marching bands, equestrian units and cultural entries and a special appearance from Santa Claus.

