The 9NEWS Parade of Lights is back for a 47th year as a one-night event in downtown Denver.

DENVER — Colorado's biggest holiday parade is returning to the Mile High City.

The 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will bring sparkling lights, marching bands, giant balloons and colorful floats to the streets of downtown Denver on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Produced by the Downtown Denver Partnership and presented by American Furniture Warehouse and Ent Credit Union, the Colorado holiday tradition dates all the way back to 1975 and has grown into the largest and most-watched parade in the Rocky Mountain region.

Here's what you need to know to prepare for Denver's brightest holiday-season tradition.

Date and time

The 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.

Broadcast

Can’t make it to the parade? Don’t worry, we'll will be broadcasting the parade live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS app and 9NEWS YouTube channel.

9NEWS will also rebroadcast the parade throughout the month of December:

Saturday, Dec. 11: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — 9NEWS

Saturday, Dec. 18: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. — KTVD Channel 20

Friday, Dec. 24: 10:35 p.m. to 11:35 p.m. — 9NEWS

Location

The two-mile parade route begins at the Denver City & County Building at 14th Avenue and Bannock Street. It then travels up Tremont Street to 17th Street where it then goes northwest for several blocks before turning onto Arapahoe Street. Finally, the parade loops back on 15th Street to Glenarm.

The parade can be viewed for free along the full route. The parade generally lasts about an hour.

Cost

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights is free to attend along the parade route.

Ticketed seating

The 2021 parade will not have the traditional grandstand seating in front of the Denver City and County Building.

However, a limited number of VIP viewing seats and standing-room areas will be placed along the sidewalks on Bannock Street between Colfax and 14th Street. The area will be a secured ticketed entrance and there are opportunities available to purchase a Private VIP Cabana or an Individual VIP Viewing Ticket.

Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help out with the 47th annual 9NEWS Parade of Lights.

Every year more than 500 volunteers make the parade happen. Volunteer positions include costume characters, helium balloon handlers, parade production assistance and more. If you've ever wanted to be an elf, fish, toy soldier, gift box or to hold a huge balloon, apply for a volunteer position online.

Denver Parade of Lights positions:

Balloon Handler (ages 18 and up)

Banner Carrier (ages 14 and up)

Reserve Volunteer (ages 11 and up)

For questions you can call 303-929-2083 or email volunteers@denverparadeoflights.com.

You can learn more about the 9NEWS Parade of Lights at downtowndenver.com.

