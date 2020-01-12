9NEWS Parade of Lights Holiday Special airs Friday

A Colorado holiday tradition since 1975 will be celebrated at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.

DENVER — Colorado's premier holiday parade will be celebrated in an hour-long special set to air Friday, Dec. 4.

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights Holiday Special will feature looks at past parades, season's greetings from 9NEWS personalities new and old and a special reading from Mark Koebrich himself.

Countless Coloradans have submitted their memories of attending the Parade of Lights and those will be highlighted as well.

The special airs Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on 9NEWS.

The special will also be streamed on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app on both cellphones and streaming devices, and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

While the 9NEWS Parade of Lights won't happen in its traditional form this year, you can see eight floats at locations throughout downtown Denver through Dec. 31.

Use the QR code below to download the free 9NEWS Parade of Lights app to unlock a map of the festive floats you know and love, sprinkled throughout Downtown Denver. March to the beat of your own drum and plan your Parade route quickly and easily with the exclusive app which is available for iOS and Android.

