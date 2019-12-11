DENVER — With the holidays right around the corner, we're coming into one of the busiest times of the year for travel.

Denver International Airport (DIA) is already one of the busiest airports in the country, add in some construction (which is currently halted) and extra holiday travelers and you could have a recipe for disaster if you're not prepared.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of places to park (if you have decided against the A Line, an Uber or anything else) at DIA. Usually, the best options for parking are the Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak lots, which we've included information about, but they almost always fill up fast during the holidays.

61st and Peña lot

Location: 61st and Peña Denver - right off the A Line commuter rail

Price: $6 per day, not including the price of the A Line ticket.

Lowdown: This lot has 800 spaces total, of which 609 are beneath canopies that double as solar electric panels. The lot also has 11 electric vehicle charging stations that are free to use on a first-come, first-serve basis, located at the south and west sides of the lot. Once you hop on the A Line, you are only an 11-minute train ride to DIA (this is the closest stop to the airport)

Pro tip: You'll still have to take the A Line to the airport, which is a $10.50 ticket each way. You also must prepay for parking with a card.

Pikes Peak and Mount Elbert lots

Location: Pikes - 24300 E. 75th Ave. Mt. Elbert - 6975 Valleyhead St.

Price: $8 per day for uncovered parking

Lowdown: Through November, the Pikes Peak lot is undergoing reconstruction. During that time, the Mt. Elbert Shuttle Lot is the airport's main lot. Portions of Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot may be used when Mt. Elbert is full.

Pikes Peak Shuttle Lot is the closest shuttle lot to the terminal and Denver International’s most economical lot. Shuttles leave about every 7-10 minutes from shelters

Pro tip: These lots offer free drive-up bag drop and check-in. Also, there's free vehicle assistance available – If you need help locating your vehicle, jump starting a battery, inflating a tire, or help to retrieve your keys from a locked vehicle, DIA provides these services free of charge all day and all night. Call (303) 342-4645.

Location: Right off the Jackson Gap exit on Pena - 25200 E 68th Ave.

Price: Uncovered parking with a reservation starts at $7.95 a day. (the drive up rate is $1.50 more)

Lowdown: This is a shuttle lot, which means you'll park there and take a bus to DIA. The shuttles run every 5 to 10 minutes, according to Park DIA's website.

Pro tip: There's almost always a Groupon for this lot that will take about $2 per day off your price of uncovered parking

Location: Right off the 56th Avenue exit - 19901 East 56th Avenue Aurora

Price: Uncovered parking starts at $8 a day without a reservation

Lowdown: The Parking Spot is one of the most recognized off-airport parking areas in the world. You can also reserve a spot online!

Pro tip: Check the website for coupons for DEN.

Location: Off the Tower Road exit on Pena - 18000 E 81st Avenue Commerce City

Price: Uncovered parking starts at $10 per day, covered is $15

Lowdown: Although there are other lots that may be cheaper, you do have a 15-minute "grace period" where you don't have to pay for another day of parking if you arrive in that time frame.

Pro tip: There's a coupon on their site that will take $2 per day off your price (covered or uncovered) that doesn't expire until 3/31/2020. Perfect for the holidays!

Location: 5950 N. Jackson Gap Way, Aurora

Price: Outdoor, $10 per day, indoor, $16 per day

Lowdown: A nice perk for this lot, is that a shuttle will pick you up at your vehicle once you're parked. No reservation is required, however, reservations are recommended around all major holidays.

Pro tip: There are several coupons on their website that offer various discounts.

Location: 24200 East 78th Ave, Denver

Price: Uncovered parking starts at $13.95 for drive-up.

Lowdown: WallyPark Airport Parking is one of the closest parking lots at Denver Airport.They have both self-park and valet options.

Pro tip: Discounts are available but expire 12/2/19. Become a Denver WallyClub member to save even more.

Location: 8100 Tower Road, Commerce City

Price: Open-air self-park drive-up rate is $10.95. Covered parking is $18.95

Lowdown: Shuttles cycle from the facility to the airport every 8-12 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Reservations are not required, but like most other places are strongly recommended at this time of year.

Pro tip: You can get discount coupons online, for up to 30% off, however, there are blackout dates and they're not valid at all after 12/18.

