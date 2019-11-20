DENVER — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, now may be the perfect time to think about ways to give back to the community for the holiday.

Here are a few locations throughout the Denver metro area where you and your family can either donate your time, funds or food for those in need.

Denver Rescue Mission - Denver

Denver Rescue Mission is asking the community to help donate 15,000 turkeys for their annual Turkey Drive to help feed thousands of people in need in Colorado.

Donation Drop-Off Addresses:

Ministry Outreach Center - 5725 E. 39 Ave, Denver, 80207.

Open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Phone: 303-297-1815

Lawrence Street Shelter - 1130 Park Ave. West Denver, 80205.

Open everyday from 5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: 303-294-0157

The organization partners with 100 agencies, according to their website, which includes churches, schools and nonprofits. Denver Rescue helps serve these agencies, along with the individuals they serve directly.

All the ways the community can help Denver Rescue:

Drop off frozen turkeys at the Lawrence Street Shelter or the Ministry Outreach Center. (Addresses for each provided above).

Other canned or boxed thanksgiving trimmings are accepted as well.

Donate funds. A $15-20 donation can purchase one large turkey. Donate funds at this link > bit.ly/346dIan

Denver Broncos Turkey Drive

This weekend only, community members can drop off turkeys with the Denver Broncos on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The Denver Broncos will be hosting a special turkey drop-off event along with Denver Rescue at UCHealth Training Center’s Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse in Englewood.

Address: 13403 E. Broncos Parkway, Englewood, 80112.

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Parker Task Force For Human Services - Parker

The Parker Task Force will help provide Thanksgiving dinner to many families in need within their community. People who want to help Parker Task Force can either donate a food basket or money.

Address: 19105 Longs Way, Parker, 80134.

Phone: 303-841-3460

What’s needed for food baskets

Compile complete Thanksgiving dinners that families can prepare at home, packaged in baskets, tubs or boxes for a family of 4-6 people.

Deliver to the Parker Task Force building at 19105 Longs Way, Parker, 80134.

Must be delivered between 9 a.m. and noon the week prior to Thanksgiving on the days of food bank operations: Friday Nov. 22 or Saturday Nov. 23.

the week prior to Thanksgiving on the days of food bank operations: The meals will be distributed that week at the food bank, and also on Sunday afternoon Nov. 24.

What to provide for a complete Thanksgiving dinner

Frozen turkey

Butter

Dinner Rolls

Pie

Cool Whip

Aluminum turkey pan

Stuffing

Chicken broth

Potatoes

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy, packets or jars

Canned Fruit

Canned Green Beans

Sweet Potatoes

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Monetary or Gift Card Donations

Holiday donations are appreciated regardless of the amount. Parker Task Force does ask donors to take into consideration that a Thanksgiving dinner basket donation is valued at approximately $50.

Checks may be made payable to the Parker Task Force (memo: Thanksgiving) and mailed to the Parker Task Force at 19105 Longs Way, Parker, 80134.

Contributions can also be made using a credit card on PayPal through the Parker Task Force website: Donations for Thanksgiving program.

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless - Boulder

Boulder Shelter for the Homeless will be preparing breakfast and dinner for 160 individuals who utilize the shelters services on Thanksgiving. The website provides a list of items that need to be donated and many slots for individual items are still available to be filled.

Address: 4869 N. Broadway, Boulder, Colorado, 80304.

Phone: 303-442-4646

The number listed after each item is the total amount the shelter is requesting. Boulder Shelter requests when donors drop off their items to specify that the item is for the Thanksgiving meal so the staff can place the items accordingly.

Turkey breast must be donated by Friday, Nov. 22.

All other donations must be dropped off at the shelter by Monday Nov. 25 or Tuesday Nov. 26.

Operation Turkey Denver at Dickeys Barbecue Pit

Address: 10230 E. Arapahoe Road, Englewood, 80112.

Date: Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Operation Turkey Colorado Springs at P.F. Chang’s

These events will take place on Thanksgiving day in Denver and Colorado Springs. People can volunteer and help prepare, package and deliver meals and care packages to those in need.

Address: 1725 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, 80920.

Date: Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, 2019 from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

All ages are welcome to volunteer.

Participants can volunteer for as little or as long as they would like.

Registration to volunteer is required. Link to form here > bit.ly/35mhSve

Participants are asked to bring a hat or hair net if working with food. Non-slip, covered shoes are also required.

