Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season

Always a sell-out, tickets go on sale to the public on Tuesday.

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it.

The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022.

Performances are held on select dates for eight weeks beginning Friday, Nov. 11 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 23.

The train ride again will feature a cabaret-style show, singing, hot chocolate and Santa, recreating the Polar Express story.

Performances are about 90 minutes long and tickets run between $80 to $100 for adults. There are "fancier" train cars available for the higher prices. Families are encouraged to wear pajamas.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 4 at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org. Tickets are expected to go fast.

New this year, tickets for performances before Thanksgiving are discounted 10 percent.

"Don’t just put tickets on your holiday wish list. Act fast and purchase them early!" Paul Hammond, Executive Director of the Colorado Railroad Museum, said. "There is something simply magical about the wonder The Polar Express Train Ride inspires, and we are thrilled to offer it once again with all the performers, bells and whistles that guests have grown to love."

"The Polar Express" was first published in 1985 and was made into an animated movie in 2004 starring Tom Hanks. In both, children are invited to board the Polar Express the night of Christmas Eve to visit the North Pole.

> Learn more at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org

Polar Express Train Ride 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.