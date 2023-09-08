Polar Express Train Ride is back in Golden

Always a sell-out, we now know when tickets go on sale for the festival holiday train rides in Golden.

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it.

The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2023.

Performances are held on select dates for seven weeks beginning Friday, Nov. 10, and continuing through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The train ride again will feature a cabaret-style show, singing, hot chocolate and Santa, recreating the "Polar Express" story.

Performances are about 90 minutes long and tickets run between $80 to $100. There are "fancier" train cars available for the higher prices. Families are encouraged to wear pajamas.

For 2023, Polar Express Train Ride performances are scheduled three times each evening. The season launches with performances various evenings each week, increasing to daily after Thanksgiving.

Museum members will have early access to tickets starting Tuesday, Sept. 26. Polar Express Train Ride tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 3, at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org. Tickets are expected to go fast.

"The Polar Express" was first published in 1985 and was made into an animated movie in 2004 starring Tom Hanks. In both, children are invited to board the Polar Express the night of Christmas Eve to visit the North Pole.

> Learn more at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org

The POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride arrives at the Colorado Railroad Museum in Golden on select dates this year throughout... Posted by Colorado Railroad Museum on Friday, September 8, 2023

