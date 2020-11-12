Many Colorado post offices to open next 2 Sundays

The special weekend hours are to help with the expected rush of holiday shipping.

COLORADO, USA — Post offices across Colorado will be open the next two Sundays to help with the expected influx of holiday shipping.

USPS said more holiday gifts and greeting cards will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person.

According to USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Monday, Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

USPS said they expect to deliver millions of packages during the holiday season.

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20:

16890 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80017

18555 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora, CO 80015

8585 Criterion Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920

3655 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

3800 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, CO 80210

11887 Washington St., Northglenn, CO 80233

10799 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226

6698 S. Iris St., Littleton, CO 80123

9609 S. University Blvd., Littleton, CO 80130

280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020

446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538

2995 55th St., Boulder, CO 80301

301 E. Boardwalk Dr., Ft. Collins, CO 80525

1100 Johnston Rd., Golden, CO 80401

930 39th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634

300 E. Miller Ct., Castle Rock, CO 80104

18695 Pony Express Dr., Parker, CO 80134

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO ( ZIP Code 093 only ) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

) USPS Priority Mail Express service Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Stamps and packing supplies are also available online 24/7.