Many Colorado post offices to open next 2 Sundays

COLORADO, USA — Post offices across Colorado will be open the next two Sundays to help with the expected influx of holiday shipping.
USPS said more holiday gifts and greeting cards will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person.
According to USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Monday, Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.
USPS said they expect to deliver millions of packages during the holiday season.
The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20:
- 16890 E. Alameda Pkwy, Aurora, CO 80017
- 18555 E. Smoky Hill Rd., Aurora, CO 80015
- 8585 Criterion Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- 3655 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
- 3800 Buchtel Blvd., Denver, CO 80210
- 11887 Washington St., Northglenn, CO 80233
- 10799 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood, CO 80226
- 6698 S. Iris St., Littleton, CO 80123
- 9609 S. University Blvd., Littleton, CO 80130
- 280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield, CO 80020
- 446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538
- 2995 55th St., Boulder, CO 80301
- 301 E. Boardwalk Dr., Ft. Collins, CO 80525
- 1100 Johnston Rd., Golden, CO 80401
- 930 39th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634
- 300 E. Miller Ct., Castle Rock, CO 80104
- 18695 Pony Express Dr., Parker, CO 80134
2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service
Stamps and packing supplies are also available online 24/7.
