Red Lobster releasing gift boxes filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits

What do you get someone who has everything? How about some Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

INDIANAPOLIS — This gift box under the tree may not be able to wait until Christmas morning.

Red Lobster is releasing limited-edition, festive gift boxes filled with a half-dozen of its famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Orders begin online Monday, Nov. 16, which can be picked up in the restaurant or sent to the recipient’s (or your) door, via touchless delivery, where available.

The gift boxes will cost $1 extra.

“Whether you’re searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can’t physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season,” Deanna Kotch, Vice President of Marketing for Red Lobster, said in a press release.