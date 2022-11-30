NBC to light Rockefeller Christmas tree on Wednesday

More than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a Swarovski star will be lit at 7 p.m. on 9NEWS.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — The annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting special airs Wednesday, Nov. 30, on NBC. The special begins at 7 p.m. MT on 9NEWS.

“Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Mario Lopez will host the popular annual live telecast from Manhattan.

The broadcast will showcase the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza and feature festive performances by Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Alicia Keys, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, and Louis York.

The 90th annual holiday event at Rockefeller Center will lead up to the lighting of the 82-foot-tall, 50-foot-wide Norway spruce from Queensbury, New York. The tree has been dressed up with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with its traditional Swarovski star.

This year's ceremony will also stream on Peacock for the second time.

In 2021, the Rockefeller Christmas tree was a 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Norway spruce from Elkton, Maryland.

In 2020, the Center's tree received worldwide attention after a worker setting up the tree discovered a northern saw-whet owl inside. The owl, dubbed Rockefeller, made the 170-mil e journey from upstate New York to the Big Apple in the tree.

The bird was taken to the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in the Hudson Valley, where she dined on mice before returning to the wild. The center said the northern saw-whet owl is one of the smallest in the northeast.

The owl was honored with her own Frontier Airlines' plane tail as well as a children's book.

Rockefeller tree owl of 2020 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Holiday season

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.