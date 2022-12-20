RTD offering free rides on New Year's Eve

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will offer free bus and rail service starting New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. and running through 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
RTD and its partner Molson Coors ask New Year's Eve revelers use the free service to celebrate responsibly and safely.
This is the 14th year the free ride service will be available on all RTD bus and rail routes – as well as Access-a-Ride, FlexRide and SkyRide services.
RTD said that since the program began in Colorado in 2008, nearly two million rides have been taken because of this program.
RTD customers can plan trips and find route and schedule information at rtd-denver.com.
"RTD appreciates its continued partnership with Molson Coors to provide free rides throughout the transit system on New Year’s Eve, allowing customers to welcome 2023 safely," RTD CEO and General Manager Debra A. Johnson said. "Enjoy the evening and let us be your designated driver as you celebrate."
In addition to Denver, Molson Coors’ New Year’s Eve Free Rides program will also be offered this year in Chicago, Dallas, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Phoenix.
"We’re thrilled to once again offer Zero Fares for New Year’s Eve to help everyone ring in the new year safely," said Tami Garrison, community affairs director, Molson Coors. "Each year we’re reminded of the meaningful impact that stems from this program and it motivates us to continue expanding our efforts."
