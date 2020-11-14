Want to be on 9NEWS? Tell us about your Parade of Lights memories

Upload a short video sharing your Parade of Lights memories, and 9NEWS might air it during our hour-long special.

Just like everything in 2020, a certain holiday tradition in Colorado since 1975 will be a little bit different this year.

The 9NEWS Parade of Lights won't happen in its traditional form, but you will be able to see eight floats at locations throughout downtown Denver from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

>>> Watch the 2019 Parade of Lights in the video player above.

9NEWS will also air an hour-long Parade of Lights Holiday Special, featuring looks at past parades, season's greetings from 9NEWS personalities new and old and a special reading from Mark Koebrich himself.

And this is where you come in. We want to highlight the memories countless Coloradans have of attending the Parade of Lights ... and maybe even taking part themselves.

Upload videos sharing your past experiences to the form below. We will be using them during the holiday special, which airs on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on 9NEWS.

The special will also be streamed on 9NEWS.com, via the 9NEWS app on both cellphones and streaming devices, and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

Use the QR code below to download the FREE 9News Parade of Lights app to unlock a map of the festive floats you know and love, sprinkled throughout Downtown Denver. March to the beat of your own drum and plan your Parade route quickly and easily with the exclusive app. Available for iOS and Android.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.